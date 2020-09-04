Dry Friday in South Florida Leads to Increased Rain Chances for Labor Day Weekend

While you may need a cooler drink to end the work week in South Florida, most of the area will be dodging rain drops for the weekend and into the Labor Day holiday.

The area continues its warm, very humid and rain-free stretch Friday with temperatures pushing into the low 90s. Feels like temperatures really stand out. while the one bonus will be the decent beach breeze Friday afternoon.

Rain chances creep up a bit more this weekend with the best chances for rain coming Sunday and Labor Day Monday. Highs will drift a little lower, possibly struggling to hit 90.

Next week looks more like your classic rainy-season forecast with roughly half of us seeing rain each day and highs in the upper 80s to 90 degrees.