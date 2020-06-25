Miami-Dade

Two People, Including Officer, Hospitalized After House Fire in Little Haiti

Fire rescue crews arrived at the home near the 100 block of Northwest 75th Street around 3 a.m., finding one person trapped inside with security bars on the windows

NBC Universal, Inc.

An early morning house fire in Little Haiti on Thursday sent one person to the hospital as well as an officer who helped rescue them after they were trapped inside the home.

Fire rescue crews arrived at the home near the 100 block of Northwest 75th Street around 3 a.m., finding one person trapped inside the duplex home with security bars on the windows that were keeping them inside.

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. David Nunez said firefighters and Miami Police Department officers were able to cut down the bars and take the elderly female victim inside to the hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation.

Local

Miami-Dade 1 hour ago

6 Things to Know – Florida Teachers to Get Big Raise, Petition Wants Disney Reopening Delayed

Decision 2020 10 hours ago

NBC 6 Teams Up With Miami Foundation to Present ‘Our Miami: The People's Forum'

“I heard the fire so I rushed over here," said Ray Benoit, whose mother owns the home and rented it to the victim. “I’m glad she’s alive, so that’s a positive.”

A female officer involved in the rescue was also hospitalized after suffering from smoke inhalation as well, with officials telling NBC 6 she is okay at the hospital at this time.

Nunez said the fire was eventually placed under control, but not before it spread to a nearby apartment.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dadehouse fireLittle Haiti
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us