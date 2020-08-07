Early Voting for Broward County Residents Starts Saturday Amid Pandemic

Registered voters in Broward County will get a chance to cast their ballots early starting Saturday ahead of the August 18th primaries.

Early voting will take place at locations across the county through August 16th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. For a list of locations and other requirements, click on this link.

Long lines and people waiting hours in past elections is expected to lessen this year with supervisors of elections in Broward and Miami-Dade counties telling NBC 6 last month that fears over catching the coronavirus at an in-person polling locations has caused more people to request to vote by mail.

“People are a little uncomfortable showing up in person or someplace that could have crowds. So they are availing themselves to the convenience of kitchen-table voting,” Broward Supervisor of Elections Peter Antonacci said.

Broward also purchased another set of new tabulation machines to deal with the predicted vote-by-mail avalanche.

“We’re in very good shape for the August election because we only have a single page ballot These machines read things back and front very quickly,” said Antonacci, at a tour of the Voter Equipment Center.

Miami-Dade and Monroe counties began early voting on Monday.

Broward has around 1.2 million registered voters. The last day to request a vote by mail ballot is Saturday.