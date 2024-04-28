FIU honors Doral shooting victim with posthumous degree

George Castellanos was weeks shy of graduating from Florida International University when he was shot and killed at Martini Bar Doral.

“I’m very sad because I would’ve wanted him to be walking down the aisle receiving his diploma instead of me,” George’s mother Jeannine Castellanos said.

On Sunday morning, Castellanos was honored with a posthumous degree. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.

“We’re very heartbroken with his degree and him not being here, but it’s a legacy he’ll leave on other students that they could achieve anything they want,” Jeannine added.

Castellanos’ parents and several family members attended the graduation ceremony where he was also honored publicly before the degrees were conferred to all graduates.

“We hope that the awarding of the degree will give you some comfort and allow you to remember what dreams he had,” said FIU President Dr. Kenneth Jessel.

Castellanos’ loved ones say the 23-year-old aspired to work in law enforcement.

He was the head of security at the Doral bar and stepped into action on April 6th after a dispute between people at the venue.