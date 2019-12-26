Egg Recall

Egg Recall Issued at Several South Florida Stores Over Listeria Concerns

Earlier this week, Almark Foods expanded a recall for hard-boiled egg products – both regular and organic – made at its facility located in Gainesville, Georgia facility

A recall has been issued for egg products at several South Florida stores due to a listeria outbreak at a Georgia based facility.

Earlier this week, Almark Foods expanded a recall for hard-boiled egg products – both regular and organic – made at its facility located in Gainesville, Georgia facility with a best by date of March 2, 2020.

The items were sold at stores across the area including Publix, Walmart, Costco, 7-Eleven and more.

So far, seven people in five states have been sickened by the virus with five being hospitalized and one person dying as a result.

For a complete list of locations where the items were sold and more information on the recall, click on this link.

