eMerge Americas Cancels 2021 Conference, Will Return to Miami Beach in 2022

One of the largest tech conferences will not be taking place in Miami Beach this year as planned but has set a date for its return to South Florida.

The eMerge Americas tech conference will not take place on April 26th and 27th of 2021 but will return to the Miami Beach Convention Center in March 2022.

“At the forefront of building a thriving tech and entrepreneurial ecosystem in South Florida, eMerge Americas is now unveiling a new programming calendar to capitalize on recent momentum, which expands the core program of the Startup Showcase and our Investors Summit by focusing on venture capital, entrepreneurship, talent recruitment, diversity and inclusion,” said CEO Felice Gorordo.

Expanded programming will include new formats with master classes, office hours, virtual panels and startup pitch competitions as well as smaller in-person convenings that follow social distancing guidelines.

“It’s our honor and responsibility to continue delivering the eMerge Americas experience while we await necessary accommodations for a safe, dynamic, in-person experience that everyone deserves,” said eMerge Americas President Melissa Medina.