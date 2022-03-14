Employees at Miami Springs Starbucks Files to Unionize

Employees of a Starbucks in Miami Springs are joining the push to unionize.

This location, located at 52 Curtiss Parkway, would be the second in South Florida to file with the National Labor Relations Board to start the unionization process.

In February, employees at a Starbucks in Hialeah formally filed for an election with the NLRB.

As of last week, six Starbucks restaurants have voted to unionize in recent months, and more than 100 other locations are waiting to cast their ballots.

