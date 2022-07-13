Evacuations After Bomb Threat at City College in Hollywood

Police are investigating a bomb threat at City College in Hollywood that led to evacuations Wednesday.
Officers responded to the building in the 6500 block of Taft Street around 11 a.m. after a bomb threat was made.
Footage showed the building and other nearby buildings being evacuated while the incident was investigated.
Hollywood Police officials said officers evacuated nearby businesses as a precaution while the Broward Sheriff's Office bomb squad responded.
After a search, nothing was found and the building was cleared, officials said.
