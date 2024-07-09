Experience Brightline's ‘Sing-Along' train journey to Taylor Swift concert in South Florida

Fans of Taylor Swift now have an exciting new way to travel to her highly anticipated concert in South Florida.

Brightline has introduced an immersive 'sing-along' train that will take passengers on a musical journey from Orlando to Aventura. This unique train ride offers an unforgettable experience, allowing fans to sing along to their favorite Taylor Swift hits while enjoying a comfortable and stylish trip to the concert venue.

According to Brightline and iHeartRadio, fans traveling on Brightline from Orlando to Aventura for Taylor Swift's concert at Hard Rock Stadium from October 18-20 will be able to enjoy a "first-of-its-kind immersive experience," complete with shuttle service to the stadium, themed drinks, food, and a sing-along featuring hits from all of Swift's eras.

The sing-along trains depart exclusively from Orlando, offering fans a unique immersive experience.

Fans can take Brightlines from other stops to the concert but those won't include the immersive fan experience.

Fares range from $209 to $309 and will be marked with a "Sing-Along Train" icon.

Visit Brightline for schedules and ticket purchases.