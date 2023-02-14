‘Extreme Challenge': Doral Waste-to-Energy Plant Fire Enters 3rd Day Amid Possible Collapse

The battle to knock out a massive fire at a waste-to-energy plant in Doral entered its third day Tuesday as firefighters were faced with a potential building collapse.

More than 100 firefighters were still at the Miami-Dade County Resources Recovery Facility Tuesday as two of the four buildings originally on fire were still burning.

The fire broke out at the facility, a renewable energy center located near Northwest 70 Street and Northwest 97 Avenue, around 2 p.m. Sunday.

"We are down to basically two buildings that are currently on fire. These two are an extreme challenge," Miami-Dade Fire Chief Ray Jadallah said Monday. "One building has two walls that are starting to cave in, preventing us from accessing the building. The second building we have no access to get fire trucks or hose lines as a result of the warping metal and the imminent collapse."

Jadallah said it's believed the fire started on a conveyor belt that initially may have moved some of the trash on fire to other buildings.

Some nearby residents have expressed major concerns over air quality but Miami-Dade County officials said air tests have come back clear at this point.

But residents have been asked to stay indoors and told to keep their windows closed because of the smoke.

Area schools have also limited outdoor activities as a precaution.

Jadallah said crews were sent two miles downwind to make sure it's clear and have received zero readings for the presence of hazardous materials.

But Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the county requested that the Environmental Protection Agency respond to the site.

Officials said it's still unknown how long it will take to put the fire out but said they will assess the situation at some point Tuesday.