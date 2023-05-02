False Active Shooter Call at FIU Leads to Evacuations, Massive Police Response

A false active shooter call led to a massive police response and several buildings on the main campus of Florida International University in Miami-Dade being evacuated Tuesday morning.

FIU officials said they received reports of an active shooter at the Academic Health Center 3 building at the College of Nursing & Health Sciences.

The college sent a campus-wide alert advising people to evacuate.

"FIU ALERT! MMC Campus: A dangerous situation is occurring on or near campus! Evacuate the area NOW," the alert read. "We received notifications of possible shots fired at the College of Nursing via the Miami Dade County."

Officers swarmed the campus off Southwest 8th Street as several buildings nearby were evacuated. Footage showed dozens of police along with several fire rescue trucks and ambulances at the campus.

After a massive search of the campus, officials said the call was unfounded and "not credible."

FIU Police later gave the all-clear, and normal campus activities were allowed to resume. Additional details have not been released.

"It is a hoax call and while some may think it's funny, it is not funny at all, it's an incredible drain on resources, first responders are somewhere they don't need to be where they could be doing other things that we should actually be doing," FIU Police Chief Alexander Casas said. It's a tremendous disturbance to the day-to-day operations of the university campus and I don't think there's anything funny about it."

Similar incidents were reported at other South Florida colleges and universities Tuesday morning.

At City College Hollywood, police responded to what they called a swatting call. No injuries were found to students or staff, Hollywood Police officials said.

NBC 6 Hollywood Police respond to a swatting call at City College Hollywood on May 2, 2023.

Fort Lauderdale Police also responded to a "suspicious call" at a building on Las Olas Boulevard that houses Florida Atlantic University and Broward College.

