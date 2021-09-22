Families Displaced After Fire in North Miami Beach Residential Building

As many as seven people are without a home after a residential building went up in flames late Tuesday night in North Miami Beach.

Crews arrived at the scene near the 2600 block of Northeast 182nd Terrance after the fire was called in just after 10:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Fire rescue investigators have not released any information on what caused the fire to start, but four families have reportedly been displaced.

