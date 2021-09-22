Miami-Dade

Families Displaced After Fire in North Miami Beach Residential Building

Crews arrived at the scene near the 2600 block of Northeast 182nd Terrance after the fire was called in just after 10:30 p.m.

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

As many as seven people are without a home after a residential building went up in flames late Tuesday night in North Miami Beach.

No injuries were reported.

Fire rescue investigators have not released any information on what caused the fire to start, but four families have reportedly been displaced.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeNorth Miami Beachhouse fire
