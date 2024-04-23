Family Action Network Movement to hold press conference condemning deportations to Haiti amid violence

The Family Action Network Movement (FANM) is holding a press conference in Miami on Tuesday to condemn last week's deportations to Haiti, despite civil unrest in the nation.

FANM's executive director will be joined by community and faith leaders, immigrant rights advocates as well as elected officials of North Lauderdale and North Miami.

The press conference is set to focus on the Biden administration's recent deportation of 52 Haitian nationals to Haiti despite the escalating violence and humanitarian emergency in the country, according to a press release.

The United Nations has reported that more than 360,000 Haitians have been displaced, while 5.5 million are in need of humanitarian aid.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

FANM says it also has plans to renew calls for Temporary Protected Status re-designation for Haiti.

The press conference is set for 11 a.m. and will be streamed live here on the NBC6 website.