Man stabbed in Medley arrested after video shows him shooting dump truck driver: Police

A Miami man who was stabbed during an incident at a Medley truck yard last month is facing charges after police said he was caught on camera shooting another man.

Rafael Antonio Guevara, 35, was arrested Thursday on attempted second-degree murder and unlawfully discharging a firearm charges, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Rafael Antonio Guevara

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. back on April 16 at the truck yard at 8720 Northwest 91st Street.

The victim, Yoan Pino Cruz, was found shot in the face and lying on the pavement next to his dump truck, and Guevara was found with multiple stab wounds.

Both men were hospitalized but survived.

Investigators discovered Guevara and Cruz had agreed to meet at Guevara's truck yard but after Cruz entered the yard, they got into an altercation, the report said.

After the altercation, Cruz left and got into his dump truck and started to drive away.

Guevara realized he'd been stabbed multiple times but walked to his vehicle and grabbed a pistol.

Surveillance footage showed Guevara running toward the gate before he takes a shooting stance and opens fire at the dump truck, the report said.

The gunfire went through the dump truck's passenger window and hit Cruz in the face.

Guevara later gave a statement that was "in contradiction with the CCTV footage obtained," the report said.

Guevara was booked into jail and appeared in bond court Friday, where his attorney asked a judge to set a bond. The attorney argued that Guevara had to have open heart surgery from the stabbing and had just been released from the hospital.

The judge ordered him held without bond pending a Monday hearing before a division judge.