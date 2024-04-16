2 people rushed to hospital after shooting and stabbing in Medley

Two people were rushed to the hospital after one was stabbed and the other was shot in Medley Tuesday afternoon.

According to Medley Police, the incident happened at or near a business in the 8700 block of Northwest 91st Street.

One person was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center and the other was transported to HCA Florida Kendall by ground.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as police surrounded a truck, an SUV and a white pickup truck. Footage showed the moment one of the victims was taken into the fire rescue helicopter to be transported to the hospital.

No further information about their condition was provided.

According to police, witnesses are being interviewed about what led to the incident.

Northwest 87th Avenue was closed between Northwest 88th and 93rd Streets while an investigation was underway, police said.

There is no information about what led to the shooting and stabbing.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.