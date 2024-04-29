Broward County

Father drowns while trying to rescue son from rip current off Dania Beach: BSO

Fausto Salcedo identified as man who died in Sunday evening incident

By NBC6

Getty Images

A father drowned while trying to rescue his son from a strong rip current off Dania Beach Sunday evening, officials said.

Deputies responded to the area of 50 North Beach Road shortly after 6 p.m. after receiving reports of a possible drowning, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Fire rescue, the U.S. Coast Guard and two off-duty Hollywood lifeguards also responded and learned that three people, including at least one juvenile, had been struggling in a rip current.

The father of the juvenile, Fausto Salcedo, attempted to rescue his son, but also began struggling, officials said.

The Coast Guard rescued two of the people, while beachgoers and first responders pulled Salcedo from the water.

Salcedo was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The two other people were evaluated by the Coast Guard and released.

Detectives are investigating Salcedo's death, though no foul play is suspected. An autopsy will determine his exact cause of death.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyDania Beach
