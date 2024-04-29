Video shows hero guard grab teen gunman in Florida shooting that injured 10: Sheriff

Surveillance footage showed a shootout in a Florida restaurant and the moment a security guard risked his life to stop a teen gunman during the shooting that left 10 people wounded over the weekend.

More than 200 people were at the party at the Cabana Live restaurant in Sanford when the 16-year-old opened fire after an altercation early Sunday, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said Monday.

A second unidentified male also opened fire, but the shootout could have been much worse if not for an unnamed security guard who tackled the teen shooter, Lemma said at a news conference.

"The heroic actions of this security officer took a very dangerous situation and made it less significant than it potentially could have been. He tackled this guy from behind and brought him to the ground," Lemma said. “We are incredibly lucky that nobody is dead and there aren't more injuries."

The surveillance footage released Monday showed a crowd of people on the restaurant's pool deck as a fight breaks out. The fight quickly escalates to gunshots as panicked people run for safety.

One of the ten people injured was Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell, who is from the nearby Daytona Beach area and was caught in the middle, Lemma said. He was treated for a "minor wound" and released from a hospital later Sunday, according to the Texans. The sheriff didn’t provided any details on Dell’s injury.

Authorities are hoping to speak to the unidentified gunman, whose actions might have been justified under Florida's self-defense laws, authorities said.

“This was a shootout that was going back and forth,” Lemma said.

An arrest report said there was probable cause to charge the teen with attempted homicide, firing a weapon on public property, possession of a firearm by a minor and using a firearm during a felony, but final charging decisions will be up to local prosecutors, Lemma said.