NFL player among 10 people shot in Florida, sustains minor wound, team says

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was shot in Florida and sustained a minor wound, the team announced on social media.

Dell was shot Saturday night in Sanford and has since been released from a hospital “in good spirits,” the team wrote Sunday in its social media post.

“We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate,” the team wrote.

Early Sunday morning, a teenage gunman wounded 10 people when he opened fire after a fight broke out during a private event at a Florida party venue, authorities said.

A security guard tackled and disarmed the shooter almost immediately, and a second guard handcuffed him until sheriff's deputies arrived, according to an arrest report from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said in a statement. It said 10 people were treated at a local hospital for gunshot wounds, primarily below their waists.

16-year-old suspect was arrested in the Florida case Sunday and taken to a juvenile detention center. He was charged with attempted homicide, firing a weapon in a public place, using a firearm during a felony and illegal possession of a firearm by a minor.

The shooting happened during a crowded, late-night event at Cabana Live in Sanford, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Orlando. The venue's website says it's a restaurant that rents cabanas and hosts pool parties and other events.

Witnesses told law enforcement the shooting started after a fistfight broke out. Someone who wasn't involved in the melee drew a handgun and began firing toward a crowd of people, the arrest report said. A security guard standing near the gunman wrestled him to the ground and disarmed him.