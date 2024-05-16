South Florida's week of record-breaking temperatures: A recap and a look ahead

Summer has arrived early in South Florida as we've not only experienced the warmest temperatures of the year this week but also witnessed records being broken left and right.

This is all thanks to a strong south and southwest wind. Combine that with the warm waters of the Florida Straits and Atlantic, and you get some record-breaking temperatures.

The record-breaking temperatures began trickling in as early as Monday, with Key West and Fort Lauderdale setting new record warm lows, which essentially signifies a record for how warm morning temperatures are.

Key West, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale set new record warm lows, with only Fort Lauderdale setting a record, topping out at 94°.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Wednesday marked the hottest day of the week, with the most morning and afternoon records being set.

Key West reached 92°, with Fort Lauderdale and Miami soaring to 96°, nearly ten degrees above average. Feels like temperatures soared above 100°.

It's expected that Key West, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale will set new record highs again on Thursday, with similar numbers to the ones we saw on Wednesday.

It appears that these three cities have already set new record warm lows, with all three only dipping to 83°.

This brutal heatwave pattern is anticipated to persist into the weekend.

Get the latest South Florida weather updates from the NBC6 meteorologists.