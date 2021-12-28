FIU Bridge Collapse

Family of FIU Bridge Collapse Victim Settles Suit Against Engineering Firm

The settlement is between The Louis Berger Group and the family of a man killed when the bridge collapsed on his vehicle in 2018

The surviving family of one of six people killed when the bridge at Florida International University collapsed back in 2018 has settled its lawsuit against an engineering firm just weeks before the case was set to go to trial.

The settlement is between The Louis Berger Group and the family of a man killed when the bridge collapsed on his vehicle as he waited at a red light on Southwest 8th Street.

All other claims were previously settled for a total of $103 million. But the family of Brandon Brownfield sought punitive damages against The Louis Gerger Group because it failed to catch design errors by the original engineers.

A judge ruled in October there was enough evidence to seek punitive damages, which could have cost the company millions of dollars.

The confidential settlement soon followed.

The bridge was under construction when the 950-ton span collapsed onto a busy highway on March 15, 2018, trapping cars that had been stopped at a traffic light underneath. One construction worker and five people sitting in their cars were killed.

