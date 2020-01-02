Family Seeks Answers After Teen Dies in Sunrise Canal Following Police Chase

The family of a Fort Lauderdale teen who died after jumping in a canal following an alleged car robbery are asking why police didn’t do more to keep their family member form dying.

Tequila Waters, the mother of 16-year-old Damian Martin, will be joined by members of the Broward County chapter of Black Lives Matter as well as famed civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump for a Thursday morning press conference asking for answers from the Sunrise Police Department.

Martin jumped into the canal after the March 8th incident in Sunrise. Family members say that he was struggling to breath while officers stood on the bank and watched, alleging they prevented people from jumping in to save the teen.

Waters has spoken out during previous events, notably after the rough arrest of another teen by Broward Sheriff’s deputies in April of 2019. Crump gained national attention after representing the family of Trayvon Martin, a South Florida teen who was killed by George Zimmerman outside an apartment complex in 2012.