Family Warns Against TikTok ‘Skullbreaker Challenge’ After Miami-Dade Teen Hurt

A mother is calling for action from her daughter's former Miami-Dade school after the teen was hurt from participating in a dangerous stunt going viral on social media.

The high school freshman, who did not want to be identified, said she was bullied into doing the "skullbreaker challenge" at South Dade Senior High School. The online trend is one of TikTok's newest challenges, and it involves three participants who stand in a line and jump. When the middle person's feet leave the ground, the people on the side kick their feet out from under them, often leading to the middle person falling backward and possibly smacking their head on the ground.

"I jumped really high, and I remember them kicking me off my feet," the teen said Tuesday during a news conference. "I was like, 'What just happened?'"

She was taken to the hospital. A week later, she says she's still in pain.

"I don't even know if it's describable, how much it hurts," she said. "Not only physically, but mentally."

The teen's attorney said the family intends to proceed against the Miami-Dade County Public Schools District for "allowing the (challenge), which (is) trending on social media, to take place within our schools."

"As part of a recent disturbing national trend, students are participating in social media pranks to gain likes and followers, potentially at the expense of others," the district said in a statement. "The behavior in this video demonstrates a lack of good judgment on the part of those involved and will not be tolerated by our district. Parents are urged to speak with their children about the responsible use of social media, and to remind them that respect and empathy for others is far more important than any online trend."

The students involved were disciplined according to the district's code of student conduct. Additionally, the teen's mother did not file charges.

The teen has transferred schools since the incident.