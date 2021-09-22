Fatal Crash Closes NB Lanes of I-95 in Miami-Dade

An early morning single car crash in Miami-Dade has closed all main lanes of a major roadway.

Chopper footage showed the scene along the northbound lanes of I-95 near Ives Dairy Road, where the crash took place just after 4:30 a.m.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, a silver Mercedes-Benz was traveling north when it lost control and drove off the roadway before colliding with a tree.

The driver died at the scene while the passenger was rushed to Aventura Hospital. FHP has not released the identity of either victim.

The express lanes remain open while drivers are advised to avoid the area during the morning rush hour as an investigation continues.