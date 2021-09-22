Miami-Dade County

Driver Killed After Crashing Into Tree Off I-95 in Miami-Dade

Chopper footage showed the scene along the northbound lanes of I-95 near Ives Dairy Road, where the crash took place just around 4:40 a.m.

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A driver was killed after losing control of his car and crashing into a tree off Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County early Wednesday, officials said.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a silver Mercedes sedan was traveling northbound on I-95 near Ives Dairy Road around 4:40 a.m. when the driver lost control.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The Mercedes went off the highway and collided with a tree, killing the driver. His identity hasn't been released.

A passenger in the car was taken to Aventura Hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash led to the closure of all but the express lanes in the area for several hours.

The incident remains under investigation.

Local

NFL 8 mins ago

Dolphins' Tagovailoa Out for Sunday's Game After Suffering Fractured Ribs Injury

Miramar 1 hour ago

Suspect Sought in Random Stabbing at Miramar Shopping Plaza

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyMiami-DadeFirst Alert Traffic
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us