Driver Killed After Crashing Into Tree Off I-95 in Miami-Dade

A driver was killed after losing control of his car and crashing into a tree off Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County early Wednesday, officials said.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a silver Mercedes sedan was traveling northbound on I-95 near Ives Dairy Road around 4:40 a.m. when the driver lost control.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The Mercedes went off the highway and collided with a tree, killing the driver. His identity hasn't been released.

A passenger in the car was taken to Aventura Hospital with unknown injuries.

#TrafficAlert



The northbound lanes of I-95 are currently shutdown at Ives Dairy Road due to a fatal traffic crash.



Troopers are on scene investigating.



Early morning commuters should seek an alternate route! pic.twitter.com/A2xjawAVGb — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) September 22, 2021

The crash led to the closure of all but the express lanes in the area for several hours.

The incident remains under investigation.