A driver died in a crash that also shut down a portion of Sample Road in Coconut Creek on Monday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened at around 1:50 p.m. between two vehicles at the intersection of Sample Road and Coral Tree Circle, Coconut Police said.

All westbound lanes of Sample Road between the Turnpike and Northwest 42nd Avenue were shut down as officers investigated the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.