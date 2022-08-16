Miami Beach Police Investigating Fatal Crash on MacArthur Causeway

Police are investigating a fatal crash on the MacArthur Causeway in Miami Beach Monday night that kept lanes closed into Tuesday morning.

Miami Beach Police said the crash took place around 11:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway at Fountain Street.

A Mercedes passenger van carrying four people was stopped at a light when it was struck by a Honda Civic.

A passenger in the van was killed while the driver of the Civic was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not release the identities of anyone involved.

Westbound lanes reopened at 7 a.m. Tuesday as an investigation continues. Charges may be filed pending toxicology results, officials said.