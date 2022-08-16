Miami Beach

Miami Beach Police Investigating Fatal Crash on MacArthur Causeway

Miami Beach Police said the crash took place around 11:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway at Fountain Street

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are investigating a fatal crash on the MacArthur Causeway in Miami Beach Monday night that kept lanes closed into Tuesday morning.

Miami Beach Police said the crash took place around 11:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway at Fountain Street.

A Mercedes passenger van carrying four people was stopped at a light when it was struck by a Honda Civic.

A passenger in the van was killed while the driver of the Civic was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police did not release the identities of anyone involved.

Westbound lanes reopened at 7 a.m. Tuesday as an investigation continues. Charges may be filed pending toxicology results, officials said.

This article tagged under:

Miami BeachFirst Alert TrafficMacArthur Causeway
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us