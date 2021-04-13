FBI Investigation Underway at Hollywood Home

The FBI was conducting an investigation at a home in Hollywood Tuesday.
Officials with the FBI confirmed they were conducting "court ordered law enforcement activity" at the home in the area of S. 24th Avenue and Mayo Street.
Agents spent the morning at the home but officials gave no other information about the investigation.
Investigators were seen bringing large items out of the home, removing cushions from a couch and searching through vehicles at the scene.
No other information was immediately available.
