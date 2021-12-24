Broward

FBI Searching for Suspect in Christmas Eve Bank Robbery in Pompano Beach

Surveillance cameras caught the robbery taking place around 9 a.m. at the Wells Fargo branch located at 2200 W. Atlantic Boulevard

The FBI is searching for the man caught on camera robbing a bank Friday morning in Pompano Beach.

According to investigators, a man entered the bank and said he had a gun before demanding money from an employee and later fleeing the scene.

No one was injured and officials are not releasing information on how much money was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Miami Division at 754-703-2000.

