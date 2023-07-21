Miami Gardens

FBI searching for suspects in armored truck robbery in Miami Gardens

By Brian Hamacher

The FBI is searching for suspects who robbed an armored truck in Miami Gardens at gunpoint.
The FBI is searching for suspects who robbed an armored truck in Miami Gardens at gunpoint Thursday afternoon.

The armed robbery happened just before 1 p.m. at a Bank of America in the 18300 block of Northwest 2nd Avenue.

Officials said the two robbers approached the truck, demanded money and took a money tray.

No shots were fired and there were no injuries.

The FBI released photos of one of the suspects pointing a gun at a guard and both suspects taking cash out of an ATM.

Officials didn't say how much money was taken.

The FBI is working with Miami Gardens Police and the South Florida Violent Crime Fugitive Task force to find the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.

