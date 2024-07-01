Miami

Federal court approves settlement in City of Miami racial gerrymandering lawsuit

As part of the settlement, the city will adopt the plaintiff's map and place a charter amendment on the November 2025 ballot.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A federal court Monday approved a settlement between the City of Miami and local activist groups in a racial gerrymandering lawsuit that includes a new voting map and a charter amendment.

The ACLU of Florida announced in a news release that U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore approved the settlement. The city was originally sued by local activist groups and the ACLU of Florida for racial gerrymandering — a tactic in which voting maps are used to reduce the voice of certain demographics — after new district lines were approved by city commissioners.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Moore struck down the city's maps in April, ruling it unconstitutional and in violation of the 14th Amendment.

As part of the settlement, the city will adopt the plaintiff's map — called "P5" — which the ACLU says unifies neighborhoods across the city, including Coconut Grove, Overtown, Allapattah and Edgewater.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

“This settlement marks a pivotal moment for the City of Miami, one that heralds a new era of fair and just representation,” said Nicholas Warren, staff attorney with the ACLU of Florida. “By adopting the Plaintiffs’ map, we are dismantling the barriers of racial gerrymandering and building a foundation for a more inclusive society. This victory is a testament to the resilience and power of community voices united in the pursuit of equity. We are grateful for the tireless efforts of the residents and organizations who fought to champion this cause."

The agreement also includes a charter amendment that would ban gerrymandering and create a committee to draft and submit maps to the commission for all redistricting cycles. The amendment will be on the November 2025 ballot for voter approval.

ACLU of Florida
Plaintiff's map P5

This article tagged under:

Miami
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us