Federal court approves settlement in City of Miami racial gerrymandering lawsuit

A federal court Monday approved a settlement between the City of Miami and local activist groups in a racial gerrymandering lawsuit that includes a new voting map and a charter amendment.

The ACLU of Florida announced in a news release that U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore approved the settlement. The city was originally sued by local activist groups and the ACLU of Florida for racial gerrymandering — a tactic in which voting maps are used to reduce the voice of certain demographics — after new district lines were approved by city commissioners.

Moore struck down the city's maps in April, ruling it unconstitutional and in violation of the 14th Amendment.

As part of the settlement, the city will adopt the plaintiff's map — called "P5" — which the ACLU says unifies neighborhoods across the city, including Coconut Grove, Overtown, Allapattah and Edgewater.

“This settlement marks a pivotal moment for the City of Miami, one that heralds a new era of fair and just representation,” said Nicholas Warren, staff attorney with the ACLU of Florida. “By adopting the Plaintiffs’ map, we are dismantling the barriers of racial gerrymandering and building a foundation for a more inclusive society. This victory is a testament to the resilience and power of community voices united in the pursuit of equity. We are grateful for the tireless efforts of the residents and organizations who fought to champion this cause."

The agreement also includes a charter amendment that would ban gerrymandering and create a committee to draft and submit maps to the commission for all redistricting cycles. The amendment will be on the November 2025 ballot for voter approval.