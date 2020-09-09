Palm Beach County

FHP Trooper Placed on Leave After Involvement in Delray Beach Shooting

The agency said in a news release that the incident happened just off of Interstate 95 along Atlantic Avenue on Tuesday

By Associated Press

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper has been placed on administrative leave following a shooting in Palm Beach County on Tuesday night, officials said.

The agency said in a news release that the incident happened just off of Interstate 95 along Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating.

The agency said the trooper was “involved in a shooting incident,” but offered no additional details.

Parts of Atlantic Avenue were closed to traffic during the investigation.

The agency did not release the identities of the man or the trooper.

No one else was injured in the incident.

