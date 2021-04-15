First Alert Traffic

Fiery Crash Closes Lanes of Major Roadway Near Downtown Miami

The crash took place just after 3:30 a.m. along the westbound lanes of State Road 112 near Northwest 17th Avenue

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Officials are working to clear the scene of an early morning fiery crash near downtown Miami that has closed all lanes of a major roadway.

The crash took place just after 3:30 a.m. along the westbound lanes of State Road 112 near Northwest 17th Avenue. Officials have not said how many vehicles were involved or injuries related to the crash.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Emergency vehicles are currently in lanes along both directions of the roadway, causing the Airport Expressway to be closed.

Local

News You Should Know 22 mins ago

THE 6IX: Major Mail Theft Strikes Local Neighborhood, Several Local Olympians Ready to Delayed Games

Miami 15 mins ago

Man Hospitalized After Being Struck in Hit and Run Crash in Little Havana

Drivers are advised to avoid the roadway for much of the morning rush hour as an investigation continues.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

This article tagged under:

First Alert TrafficMiami-Dadecrash
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us