Fiery Crash Closes Lanes of Major Roadway Near Downtown Miami

Officials are working to clear the scene of an early morning fiery crash near downtown Miami that has closed all lanes of a major roadway.

The crash took place just after 3:30 a.m. along the westbound lanes of State Road 112 near Northwest 17th Avenue. Officials have not said how many vehicles were involved or injuries related to the crash.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Emergency vehicles are currently in lanes along both directions of the roadway, causing the Airport Expressway to be closed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the roadway for much of the morning rush hour as an investigation continues.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates