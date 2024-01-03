Fire breaks out at recycling facility in NW Miami-Dade

A fire reportedly broke out at a northwest Miami-Dade recycling facility on Tuesday night.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said more than 25 units responded to the Second Alarm fire along northwest 37th street and North River Drive at around 10:41 p.m.

Crews reportedly found smoke and fire in multiple areas inside the facility upon arrival.

Firefighters evacuated the facility and conducted a fire attack to knock down the rubbish fires, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control, but units remained on scene to monitor for hot spots, MDFR added.

There were reportedly no injuries and an investigation is ongoing.