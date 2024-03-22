Tamarac

Husband staged a burglary to cover up his wife's murder in Tamarac: BSO

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of a shooting in Tamarac and declared the woman dead on scene.

By Monica Galarza and NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is behind bars for the murder of his wife in Tamarac, after officials said he tried to cover it up.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, on March 15, officials arrived at a home in the 4500 block of Northwest 45th court after receiving a call about a shooting shortly before midnight.

BSO confirmed that Rolland Powell, 76, shot his wife, 53-year-old Janice Herbert, inside the Tamarac home.

Rolland Powell
Officials said Herbert was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to BSO Homicide Unit detectives, the investigation revealed that Powell appeared to stage a burglary to cover up the homicide and provided inconsistent statements to detectives regarding the incident.

He was taken into custody on Thursday and is facing charges of first-degree murder with a firearm.

Neighbors, who spoke with NBC6, said they were left surprised by the shooting and also said this area is a senior community.

"It's a surprise for us. You know, we live here for so many years," said resident Steve Constandaras.

Following his arrest, Powell was transported to the Broward County Main Jail. 

This article tagged under:

TamaracBrowardmurder
