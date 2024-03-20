Miramar

Man killed in Bentley drive-by shooting in Miramar a day after 20th birthday

Miramar Police on Wednesday identified the man killed as Ernst Valcourt. He'd just turned 20 on Monday

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man who was killed when a Bentley was riddled with bullets in a drive-by shooting in a Miramar neighborhood had just celebrated his 20th birthday, police said.

The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday outside a home in the 3200 block of Southwest 66th Way.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a white Bentley riddled with bullet holes in the driveway of the home.

Miramar Police on Wednesday identified the man killed as Ernst Valcourt. He'd just turned 20 on Monday.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police said Valcourt didn't live at the home and was visiting people he knew there. It's believed he was shot while inside or near the Bentley.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting and are seaching for the suspect or suspects responsible.

This article tagged under:

MiramarBroward County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us