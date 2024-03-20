Man killed in Bentley drive-by shooting in Miramar a day after 20th birthday

A man who was killed when a Bentley was riddled with bullets in a drive-by shooting in a Miramar neighborhood had just celebrated his 20th birthday, police said.

The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday outside a home in the 3200 block of Southwest 66th Way.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a white Bentley riddled with bullet holes in the driveway of the home.

Miramar Police on Wednesday identified the man killed as Ernst Valcourt. He'd just turned 20 on Monday.

Police said Valcourt didn't live at the home and was visiting people he knew there. It's believed he was shot while inside or near the Bentley.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting and are seaching for the suspect or suspects responsible.