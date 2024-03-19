Bentley riddled with bullets in Miramar drive-by shooting that left man dead

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in a Miramar neighborhood that left a man dead Tuesday.

Miramar Police said officers responded to the shooting around 11:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of Southwest 66th Way after dozens of rounds were fired.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a white Bentley riddled with bullet holes in the driveway of a home. Officials said it's believed the man was shot in or near the vehicle.

Police said a male victim was found at the scene and taken to a local hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

His identity hasn't been released but police said he didn't live at the home and was visiting people he knew there.

A total of six people, including five adults and one toddler, were in the home at the time.

Officials said the incident turned into a SWAT situation because two people inside the home were not cooperating. Eventually everyone cooperated and those two people were detained and were being questioned.

Residents said they were shocked the shooting happened in broad daylight.

"I was out in the yard with my dog and I heard 'bang-bang-bang-bang,' maybe five or six times," neighbor Diann Scholer said. "Then I heard a brief pause and 'bang-bang' and I just jumped up. I couldn't even feel my legs. I knew immediately it was gunfire."

Detectives are investigating what may have led to the shooting and looking for whoever is responsible, though there was no vehicle description released.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.