Fire Breaks Out Inside Miami Beach Apartment Complex

Fire rescue crews worked to put out an early morning fire that broke out inside a Miami Beach apartment complex.

The fire started just after 3:30 a.m. inside the St. George complex, located at 605 Euclid Avenue. Miami Beach Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene shortly afterward.

Crews were able to get the fire under control shortly afterward with smoke and flames seen in one of the units.

Officials have not released any information on possible injuries or the cause of the fire.