Fire contained at large church in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue were able to contain a fire at the Mt. Bethel Baptist Church in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday night, a statement read.

According to FLFR, firefighters were called to 901 NW 11th Avenue at around 7:00 p.m. to find the large church with heavy smoke coming from the second floor.

Firefighters said they had to call a second alarm to quickly mitigate the fire and were able to contain the majority of the fire to the sanctuary area of the church.

They did mention, however, that the smoke did extend throughout the entire structure.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to the statement, no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is now under investigation.