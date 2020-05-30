Fire Crews Battle Flames at Coral Springs Strip Mall

Rescue Crews battled flames at a Coral Springs strip mall early Saturday morning, leaving some businesses severely damaged.

According to Coral Springs Fire officials, they responded to a fire at the 1300 block of North University Drive at 2 a.m. on Saturday. The blaze, they say, caused the roof to partially collapse.

Just a few businesses in the strip mall were considered essential during the coronavirus pandemic. The rest opened just a few days earlier.

Our Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department crews responded to a large commercial fire overnight, in the 1300 block of N. University Drive. No injuries reported. There is extensive damage to several businesses. pic.twitter.com/86kvH2Qa7k — Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department (@CoralSpringsFD) May 30, 2020

"We’re shocked. We don’t know what to do. We kind of don’t know where to start," said Allie Barker. Her gym - Raw Kickboxing and Fitness - was forced to shut down due to the fire. This morning would have been the first class since the pandemic began,

"All of our members have reached out to us, I have about 80 text messages with people coming to help us," Barker said.

Fire officials say they have not yet found the source of the fire, but business owners believe it was caused by an electrical malfunction in the roof.

NBC 6 reached out to the building's owner, but received no response.