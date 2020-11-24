Fire Rescue Officials Urge Safety When Frying Turkeys This Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and Broward Fire Rescue team members are sending a message to all families in an effort to prevent fire hazards and emergencies.

Tuesday, members held the annual cooking safety demonstration when it comes to cooking turkeys in hot oil.

Frying a turkey in a propane fryer can cause a massive blaze - which is why officials recommend that you don’t try it at home.

“If you’re going to fry a turkey this year, make sure it’s defrosted and you’re doing it outside the home,” said BSFR battalion chief Michael Kane.

With special masks and gear, experts showed why they discourage use when they dipped the turkeys in fryers containing oil at 450 degrees that stays hot for hours after use.

Officials say professionals should be the only ones handling that equipment since it can be a great danger and hazard for families and their homes - while also advising people to wear masks and practice social distancing in the COVID pandemic.

“What we want people and families to keep in mind this year is safety,” Kane said. “Don’t let safety go foul.”

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, an estimated 2,000 fires occur annually on Thanksgiving day between noon and 4 p.m.