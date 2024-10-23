Fire rips through apartment building in NE Miami-Dade

Chopper 6 was over the scene of an apartment fire in NE Miami-Dade on Wednesday.

Fire crews responded after an 11:16 a.m. call with reports of flames ripping through the second floor of the building near NE 199th Street and 10th Avenue.

It was quickly upgraded to a second alarm fire before firefighters were able to control the flames.

One person had to be assessed while fire crews monitored hot spots, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The cause of the fire has not been released.