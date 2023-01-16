Fire That Destroyed Hialeah Box Trucks Appears to be Intentionally Set: Police

Police are investigating an early morning fire outside of a Hialeah business that destroyed two box trucks and may have been intentionally set.

Hialeah Police and fire rescue crews responded to the fire located at the business in the 2200 block of West 80th Street, where two trucks from a party supply business were in flames.

Crews were able to put out the fire and no injuries were reported.

HPD said the fire appeared to be "intentionally set" and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.