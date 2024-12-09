Firefighters combat blaze in Hollywood home

Firefighters in Hollywood were battling a blaze Monday morning after neighbors said a truck caught fire and it spread to a nearby home.

The fire occurred in the area of ​​the 2500 block of Thomas Street in Hollywood.

According to firefighters, there were no injuries or hospital transfers due to the fire.

A neighbor who spoke to NBC6 said a truck caught fire which later spread to a home nearby.

Video captured by NBC6 showed the truck with severe damage and firefighters working to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.