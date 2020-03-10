FIU Issues Travel Restrictions, Class Cancellations Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Florida International University has suspended nearly all international events and travel involving students and faculty in the wake of the coronavirus concern sweeping the globe.

In an email Tuesday, the school suspended all student travel internationally – including for events such as study abroad programs, conferences and field work – for the remainder of the spring semester as well as the summer semester of 2020.

All international travel by faculty and staff has been suspended until April 9th while the school has recommended self-quarantine procedures take place for anyone representing the school in a country with more than 100 confirmed cases according to the World Health Organization.

The school also recommended any member of the university community cancel domestic travel plans until April 9th due to the current situation of the virus.

Late last month, the school restricted travel to the countries of Italy, Japan, Singapore and South Korea while cancelling classes for the spring semester in those countiues.

In recent weeks, school across the state – including the University of Miami, Florida State University and the University of Central Florida – have restricted travel and classes in countries where the virus has spread.

The University of Florida recently recommended to professors that they restrict face-to-face classes and do them online, adding that plan could become required before the end of the spring semester.