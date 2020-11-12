first alert weather

Flood Watch Extended for South Florida With Rain Chances Increasing Thursday

Rain chances are brought down late this week and weekend with virtually no rain Saturday and Sunday

South Florida could be dodging more raindrops yet again Thursday while the area remains under a flood watch that started this weekend with Tropical Storm Eta.

The flood watch for portions of Miami-Dade and Broward has been extended until 7pm Thursday evening as yet more storms are in the forecast. The pattern we are in calls for the best chance of rain to occur midday and into the afternoon.

Look for a 60% chance of rain with highs in the low to mid-80s.

We bring those rain chances down late this week and weekend with virtually no rain Saturday and Sunday. It'll be a touch warmer with the added sunshine but we get a little treat Sunday in the form of lower humidity.

Highs will be in the mid-80s. Winds will be much calmer too, making for great boat and beach weather. Another treat comes next week as a front hits on Tuesday. Highs may not even hit 80 on Wednesday.

