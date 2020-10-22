Flood Watch Remains for South Florida Thursday Before Lower Weekend Rain Chances

Parts of South Florida could begin the slow process of drying out Thursday after wet weather soaked the area earlier in the week.

We remain on the unsettled and breezy side with more than half of the area seeing rain. Highs will once again struggle struggle to hit the low to mid-80s. A flood watch, coastal flood advisory and small craft advisory remain in effect until 8 pm Thursday.

A high risk of rip currents remains in play through Friday.

Rain chances dip a little Friday with most of the action across the Keys. The weekend is still in question as an additional push of tropical moisture may flirt with South Florida. Highs will push into the mid-80s.

Next week looks drier with highs in the upper 80s.