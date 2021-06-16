first alert weather

Flood Watch Wednesday in South Florida With More Showers, Storms in Forecast

Rain chances are slim for the first half of the day before becoming scattered by early afternoon and lasting through evening hours

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a wet start to the work week, South Florida will be dodging raindrops once again Wednesday before the area dries out later in the work week.

After a partly cloudy start to the day with temperatures into the upper 70s, rain chances are slim for the first half of the day before becoming scattered by early afternoon and lasting through evening hours.

A flood watch will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Watch for localized flooding with significant rain already falling Monday & Tuesday.

Highs will still reach the upper 80s.

Rain chance stick with us Thursday before a drier pattern takes hold by the end of the work week. A decent weekend is setting up with highs near 90 and rain chances around 20%.

