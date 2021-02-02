Florida Adds 10,500 New COVID-19 Cases, 137 Resident Deaths Tuesday

Florida reported more than 10,500 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by over 137.

The 10,533 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,737,640 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health. Tuesday's number of cases was nearly double than what was reported on Monday.

Another 137 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 26,822. An additional 447 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, three more than were reported on Monday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 8.36% in Tuesday's department of health coronavirus report.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 10.77%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 375,322 cases on Tuesday, an increase of 1,899 since Monday, along with 4,907 COVID-related deaths.

In Broward County, there were 174,679 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,027, along with 2,119 virus-related deaths, four more than Monday's total.

Palm Beach County had 108,173 cases and 2,199 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 5,392 cases and 40 deaths.

Florida's daily vaccine report showed about 1,747,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine in mid-December. Over 372,000 have received the second booster shot.