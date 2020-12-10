Florida Adds 11,335 New Covid Cases, as Miami-Dade Passes 250K Total Infections

Two weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday, Florida is seeing an increase in new coronavirus cases with more than 11,000 new infections reported Thursday.

The 11,335 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,094,697, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 129 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 19,591 Thursday. Another 260 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, six more than were in Wednesday's report. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 8.07% in Thursday's report, the second day in a row it was over 8% following five straight days below 8%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, the second straight day above 10% after six straight days below 10%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 251,283 cases Thursday, an increase of 2,240 since Wednesday, along with 3,943 COVID-related deaths, 13 more than were in Wednesday's report.

In Broward County, there were 117,525 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,097, along with 1,721 virus-related deaths, one more than Wednesday.

Palm Beach County had 70,966 cases and 1,756 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 3,730 cases and 28 deaths.