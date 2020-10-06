Florida Adds 2,251 New COVID Cases, 55 More Virus-Related Deaths

Florida added more than 2,200 new coronavirus cases and reported over 50 new virus-related deaths Tuesday as infection rates in the state rose slightly.

The 2,251 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 720,125, according to the daily report released by the state's Department of Health Tuesday.

Deaths among Florida residents increased by 55 in Tuesday's report, for a total of 14,767. Another 178 non-residents have died in the state to-date, four more than Monday's total.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The positivity rate for all cases reported Tuesday was 6.82%, the highest that number has been in nearly two weeks.

The positivity rate of new cases was 5.26%, above Monday's 3.89% and the first day since Sept. 22 it was over 5%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 172,849 cases, an increase of about 450 since Monday, along with 3,349 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 15 since Monday's report.

In Broward County, there were 78,136 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 125, along with 1,429 virus-related deaths, six more than Monday.

Palm Beach County had 47,244 cases and 1,396 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 1,886 cases and 23 deaths.